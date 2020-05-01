Home

Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Lying in State
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Westview Cemetery
Steve Hughes


1949 - 2020
Steve Hughes Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Steve "Thunder" Dale Hughes, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 19, 1949, in Gaston County to the late James Edward and Doris Brown Hughes.

Steve was employed by Pharr Yarns Complex 46, McAdenville, formerly working at Burlington Industries, Flint Plant for 34 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marines and a devoted family man.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Martha Hughes; son Brian Hughes and wife Tammy of Kings Mountain; daughter Kandice Thomas and husband Terry of Gastonia; sister Paulette Cavender of Bessemer City; grandchildren Brandon, Tyler, and Bradley Hughes

Steve was preceded in death by his brother Roy Keith Hughes and sister Janice Hughes.
Steve will lie in state from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.

His graveside service will be private at Westview Cemetery with Pastor John Heath officiating.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on May 1, 2020
