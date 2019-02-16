|
LAWNDALE - Steven (Steve) Edward McIntyre, 71, of Crystal Springs Lane, formerly of Fletcher Road, entered heavens gate on February 14, 2019.
He was the son of the late Fletcher and Gladys McIntyre of Polkville, which were dairy farmers. He learned early the true meaning of hard work.
Steve was a life long member of Union Baptist Church, were he served as a former deacon. As a child and then young adult he loved RA's and because of that he was taught many scriptures and could quote by memory until the end.
He also earned many perfect attendance pins for Sunday School.
He was employed with Doran Textiles as a supervisor until they dissolved. He also worked five additional years with Sears in Shelby, as sales associate, during that time received "Top Performer."
Steve was a member of Camp Call Masonic Lodge #534 and the Blue Oval Car Club, with which he helped raise money for cancer research. Many lasting friendships were made in the club and surrounding areas. He loved fast cars! Especially Mustangs!
Steve loved life, laughter and his friends admired him and loved him in return. He was truly a "miracle" and "fighter" for the last 20 years, during a courageous medical battle with cancer.
Steve met the love of his life in high school, Wanda Owens McIntyre. They celebrated 52 years of marriage, which two children were born into the union, Lesley McIntyre Brazzell (the Reverend Wayne Brazzell) and Lisa McIntyre Price of Shelby, N.C. and his only grandchild, Mallory Elizabeth Price of UNC Charlotte. Mallory was so special to Steve and he loved her unconditionally.
Other survivors include sister, Jean Wall (John Wall) of Shelby; brother, Walter McIntyre (Earlene) of Polkville. Teresa Owens (Jeff Owens) a niece, which was raised as a sister. Stacey McIntyre (Susan McIntyre), nephew and his children. Steve loved his wife's family as his own.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5:30PM until 7:30PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral services will be held on Sunday at 3:00PM at Union Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Shumate and Rev. Wayne Brazzell officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund, 3800 Polkville Rd., Shelby, NC 28150 or to Wendover Hospice House, 953 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 16, 2019