SHELBY - Steve Wardell Miller, 60, of 1305 Greer Street Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
He was born on December 19, 1959 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Willie Miller and Barbara Jane Jeffries Miller.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Miller will be private. Mr. Miller may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 20, 2020