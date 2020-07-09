KINGS MOUNTAN - Stephen "Steve" Murphree, 87, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Testa
Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
A native of Dickson, TN, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Petty Murphree. Steve served in the US Navy, and retired from the Navy Reserves. He attended Temple Baptist Church. He also worked as a Lab Technician at Kings Mountain Hospital, where he later retired.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Murphree; brothers, John and Robert Murphree Jr.; and sister, Genevieve Hood. He is survived by his sons, Michael Murphree of Kings Mountain, Stephen "Danny" Murphree of CA, and Robert Murphree of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Matthew Steinfelt, Ashley Hylton Reed, Stephanie Butterfield, Samantha Murphree, Tessa Murphree and Megan Murphree; five grandchildren; and his special friend, Glenda Downey of Kings Mountain.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with the Rev. Scott Carpenter officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation in Kings Mountain
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com