Steven Hoskins Sr.
Steven Clay Hoskins, Sr. 67, of Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Shelby.

He was born in Cleveland County, NC on November 19, 1952 to the late Ayfield Hoskins and Helen Virginia Stout Hoskins.

The funeral service for Mr. Hoskins will be private. The service will be live streamed on Facebook starting at 12:45 PM. He may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial will take place at Webb Memorial Lawns.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
