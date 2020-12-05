1/1
Sue Hopper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Sue Brevard Morris Hopper entered the church triumphant on November 13, 2020 after years of declining health. Sue was predeceased by her husband of fifty-four years, Alton Marion Hopper, Jr.; her parents, the late Roy W. (Casey) Morris and Matilda Lattimore Morris; stepmother, Beatrice Nye Suttle Morris; grandparents Dr. Everett Beam Lattimore and Sue Brevard Lattimore; and Emma Faulkner and Samuel Malcolm Morris. She was also pre-deceased by her sister-in-law Elinor Ann Hopper Tyner Drake.

Sue is survived by her niece, E. Kyle Tyner and her husband, Michael J. Tucker, of Statesville, NC, and nephew David H. Tyner and his wife, Karen M. Tyner, of Spartanburg, S.C.

Sue was born in Belmont, NC and raised in Shelby, N.C. She attended the Shelby city schools where she met Alton in the second grade. She made her debut in the Shelby Debutante ball and graduated from Shelby High School in 1949. Sue then attended the Woman's College of The University of North Carolina where she obtained a BA in history in 1953 and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa national honor society for her high academic distinction. She later obtained a master's degree in education, with honors, from Duke University. Sue began her 30-year teaching career in Laurinburg, N.C. before moving to Charlotte where she taught history for several junior high schools prior to joining East Mecklenburg High School. She retired from teaching in the 1980's.
Sue was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for 60 years, serving in numerous official capacities during her long and faithful tenure; she served as a volunteer at the Mint Museum of Art; and taught Sunday school at Myers Park Baptist Church. She and Alton traveled extensively and enjoyed life-long friendships with a tight circle of beloved contemporaries, many whom they had known since grade school. Quick-witted and easygoing, Sue embodied the finest qualities of an educated, cultured and self-assured Southern lady.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the staffs of Hospice and the Cedar Ridge/Special Care communities at Plantation Estates for their care and support for Sue and her family, and to Dr. Danny Honeycutt for his kind and compassionate care of Sue over the last years of her life.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for the Plantation Estates Samaritan fund, 733 Plantation Estates Dr., Matthews, NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved