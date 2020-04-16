|
|
Sue was born in Gaffney, SC in 1931 to Jacob Hobart Ledbetter and Maggie Price Ledbetter. She later moved to the Lattimore, NC. area where she met and later married the love of her life, Billy Gene Washburn. They would be inseparable for about sixty years.
Over time the size of the family increased by four boys plus an occasional cat or dog. As Billy felt called into the ministry and served churches in NC. and VA, Billy and Sue were always a team. This lasted until Billy's death in 2009. As they moved around, they always left dear friends who stayed in touch for years. Sue was outgoing and never met a stranger.
Along with Billy and her parents she was preceded in death by a dear son, Bruce Craig Washburn. Left to cherish her memory, along with many others, are her sons and their wives: Billy G. Washburn, Jr. and Denise of Huntersville, NC; David Brent Washburn and wife Sherri of Rutherfordton, NC; and Barry Phillip Washburn and wife Wanda of Ellenboro, NC.
In addition, she had two brothers and a sister: Jimmy H. Ledbetter of Ellenboro, NC (deceased); Barbara Ann Dodson of Ellenboro, NC (deceased); and Luther Ledbetter of Florida.
Grandchildren include Craig Washburn of Forest, VA; Blake Washburn and Brett Washburn of Huntersville, NC; David Washburn, Beth Washburn, Aly Washburn and Charles Burgess of Rutherfordton, NC; Kathy Davis of Stanley, NC. and Joy VanDyke of Bostic, NC.
A service of remembrance will be scheduled at a later date but we would like to express our appreciation to some special people who have befriended Mother and helped her unselfishly in the past days. Thanks to Hospice and all their fine people who have been so helpful through this experience. Anyone wishing to donate to a great cause might do well to consider Hospice. Also, there were personal friends who treated Mother as though she was their own. Thank you, Sherry and Angie, and thank you Sherri, Joy, and Joan.
Sue's legacy? A life well lived: strong but gentle, helpful but not overbearing, principled but realizing she could be wrong, and understanding that the "greatest of these is love ". Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the family of Sue Washburn. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 16, 2020