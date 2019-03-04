|
Ms. Sunyetta Canditas Cannon, 34 of 400 Highland Avenue Shelby, NC departed this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. She was born on August 3, 1984 to Thomas Herring, Jr. and to the late Veronica Cannon.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church in Shelby. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday and at other times at the home of her grandmother at 1635 Friendship Rd. Shelby as well as her home. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 4, 2019