|
|
SHELBY- Susan M. Coiner, age 79 died, Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home. She was born in West Lafayette, IN on February 14, 1940 to Robert E. and Mayme D. Morris. She attended elementary school in Indianapolis, IN., high school in Joplin MO., junior college at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and then on to Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. She double majored in Education and Voice, graduating with Cum Laude honors. She toured with the SMU choir and after graduation, began teaching music in the Dallas schools.
Susan married Richard S. Coiner in February of 1964, a marriage of over 55 years. In their first years, Susan was a music teacher in the public schools in Johnson City and Schenectady, NY. With a move to NC in Hendersonville and Tarboro, Susan stopped teaching for a few years to become a mother to Amy and Beth. Another move to Washington, NC for Richard's new job, Susan went back to teaching in the public schools when the kids were old enough to attend school. Susan taught music to 3-6 graders in 3 different schools in Washington, along with being involved in the church choir and several theatrical musical productions. The family moved to Shelby, NC in 1985. Susan taught private piano and voice in her home. She was an accompanist in the Music Department at Gardner Webb University for 22 years, retiring in 2012. Susan directed the church choir at Ascension Lutheran Church for several years. She sang in various choirs all her life, including Shelby Presbyterian Church, Cleveland County Choral Society and Gardner Webb Chorus. She was very active in Foothills Piano Teachers Society, Cecelia Music Club, Cleveland County Arts Council, and Garden Club and was a member of Shelby Presbyterian Church for 33 years.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mayme and her grandson, Seth C. Donaldson. She is survived by her husband, Rich Coiner, two daughters Amy C. Donaldson and her husband, Dr. Scott Donaldson of Hendersonville, Beth E. Coiner and her partner Jonathan B. Pharr of Shelby, and two grandchildren, David Norval (Val) Donaldson and Celia E. Donaldson. A special thanks to Rachel Bullard, her caregiver for the last two years, Life Enrichment where Susan was a participant for 5 years, Hospice and the additional at home caregivers that were so loving and helpful.
There will be a memorial service at Shelby Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 4th with a reception to follow at the Fellowship Hall.
Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations for the Life Enrichment Center,110 Life Enrichment Blvd, Shelby, NC 28150, and/or The Organ Fund at Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 E Graham St, Shelby, NC 28150.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 31, 2019