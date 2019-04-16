Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
SHELBY - Susan Costner Hubbard, 59, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.

She was born in Cleveland County on December 10, 1959, to the late Willie George Costner and Christine Warlick Costner. She was of a nondenominational faith and was called of God to follow Jesus. Susan was a former human

resource manager at Metals America.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Keith Hubbard; two sons, Kyle Hubbard and wife Lindsi of Christiansburg, VA and Brad Hubbard and wife Alex of Lexington, KY; brother, Dennis Costner and wife Pat of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Ella and Rey Hubbard and a niece, April Costner of Atlanta, Georgia

The family will receive friends on Thursday from Noon to 1:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Jim Holt, Mr. Tom Nussbaum and Mr. Ken Pinney officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.

The family wishes to have flowers for Susan but if you would like you may make memorials to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or the , 1901 Brunswick Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 16, 2019
