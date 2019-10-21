|
|
SPINDALE, NC- Susie Haynes Ledford age 56 of Power Street passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Ledford, daughter, Holly Guffey, one brother, Dennis Haynes and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Spindale Fellowship Holiness Church 301 Deviney Street, Spindale, NC. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Spindale Fellowship Holiness Church. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 21, 2019