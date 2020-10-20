1/
Syble Wall
Syble Kay Hull Wall, 71, of Casar, took the hand of Jesus Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland and walked into Heaven.

Born in Cleveland County, on November 5, 1948, she was a daughter of Dolly Hudson Hull of Casar and the late Lester Hull. Mrs.

Wall was retired from Broughton Hospital where she worked in administration. She was an active member of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church and she enjoyed being outdoors.

In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her brother, Donald Hull.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband of fifty one years, Earnest Earl Wall; son, Steve Wall and wife Dixie of Casar; daughter, Pam Meade and husband Kale of Fallston; sister, Mable Causby of Casar.; six grandchildren, Josh Meade, Sarah Meade, Bethany Meade, Callie Cooke, Cooper Cooke, and Victoria Wall.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 , at 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm , at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church with the Rev.Eddie Padgett officiating. Due to COVID - 19 restrictions the service will be held on the porch, so please bring a yard chair.

The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, c/o Robbie Putnam, 1913 Barbee Road, Shelby NC 28150.

Due to COVID-19 restriction please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
