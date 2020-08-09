Sylvia Fox

SHELBY- Sylvia McGee Fox, 75, died Wednesday, August, 5, 2020, at her home. A native of Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Pauline Williams McGee. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, where she was active in the senior Lady's Ministry. She was also an avid card sender, for any occasion, such as a birthday or get well soon card. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Bobby Fox. She is survived by her son, Chris Fox and wife Amanda of Gaffney SC; daughter, Wendy Gem of Shelby; stepson, Rob Fox and wife Noreen; step daughter, Tammy Hamrick and husband Heath all of Raleigh, NC; sister, Regina Latham and husband Tim of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Meagan, Madison, Savannah, Ashton, Mason, Celine and Carissa; great grandchildren, Jaycee and Zander. Funeral services will be held, 2pm, Tuesday, August 11th 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, With Dr. J. Barry Goodman and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2738 S. Post Road, Shelby, NC, 28152.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com