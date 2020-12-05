1/1
Tamatha Pickett
SHELBY - Tamatha Denise Parker Pickett, 46, of 419 Oakland Drive, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

She was born on June 4, 1974 in Cleveland County, to Shirley Black Banks and the late James Roosevelt Parker Jr.

The funeral service for Mrs. Pickett will be private. Masks are required. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Good Samaritan Fellowship Baptist Church in Shelby.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements

Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Good Samaritan Fellowship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
