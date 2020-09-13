1/1
Tammie Fowler
LAWNDALE- Tammie W. Fowler, 62, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at her daughter's home in Grover. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Max Whitworth and Francis Weaver Davis. Tammie was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Fallston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mars Ray Whitworth. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Earnest Fowler, of the home; son, Morris T. Ramey and fiancé Summer Bradshaw of Lawndale; bonus son, Mike Perry of Mooresboro; daughter, Danyel Nichols and husband Daniel of Grover; sister, Cindy Pruitt of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Jessica Moss and husband Tyler of Blacksburg, Amber Tesseneer and husband Josh of Shelby, Jada Whisenant and husband Blake of Gaffney, Jacob Ramey of Casar and Jordan Mayes of Blacksburg; great granddaughter, Raelynn Moss; bonus grandchildren, Savannah and Paige Nichols of Shelby; and special friends, Deana Hill of Gaffney and Pam Martin of Lawndale. A memorial service will be held 2pm, Monday, September 14, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Karen Douchette and Rev. Tyler Moss officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, PO Box 219 Fallston, NC 28042
FUNERAL HOME: Aquamation services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com


Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel
SEP
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel
