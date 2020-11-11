Tammy Greene, age 48, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 10, 2020.
She is survived by her son, CJ Allen and fiancé Shannon Allen, her father, Willard Greene, a sister, Sandy Whitaker and husband, Donald, all of Boiling Springs, NC.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on April 2, 1972, Tammy was the daughter of the late Verlinda Ledford Greene.
Tammy was a dedicated mother and Christian. She was a founding member of Hope Community Church and was deeply rooted in her faith. Tammy enjoyed working with the kids at Hope Community as well as greeting people before Sunday service. Those who knew her will remember her kind spirit, protective nature of her loved ones, and her contagious laugh.
A funeral service will be held at Hope Community Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will be at Cleveland Memorial Park following the funeral service. Due to COVID-19 the family requests those attending to please respect the social distancing standards and wear a mask.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Community Church 1114 S Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28152.
