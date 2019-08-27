|
SHELBY - Tammy Lee Ledbetter, 48, died Sunday August 25, 2019, at her residence, after her courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Cleveland County, she is the daughter of Dorothy Dale Lee of Shelby, and the late Boyd Lee.
Tammy worked 21 years for Sears, later going to work for Food Lion, until her sickness forced her to retire. She was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church, and loved her family, including spoiling her son, Chase.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Lee.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Tommy Ledbetter; son, Chase Ledbetter, both of the home; brother, Todd Lee and wife Melissa of Shelby; mother-in-law, Janet Ledbetter of Shelby; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:30-7:30pm, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Neal Efird officiating. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 27, 2019