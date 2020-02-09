Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Ted Upton
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Maranatha Baptist Church
413 Polkville Road
Shelby, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Maranatha Baptist Church
413 Polkville Road
Shelby, IL
SHELBY- Malcolm Ted Upton, age 91 died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home. Born in Greer SC on December 18, 1928, he was the son of the late Theodore Herbert and Mamie Mildred Bowman Upton. Ted was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. He served in WWII in the United States Navy and was given the Victory Medal. Ted worked as a postal carrier for 25 years before retiring and worked at Machine Builders and Design and retired again. Ted was a master gardener and an avid beekeeper. In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by his son, Donald ""Donnie"" Ted Upton; 6 brothers and two sisters.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bettie Koone Upton; two sons, Ronald Upton and Brenda Metcalf of Asheville, Alan Upton of Shelby; a daughter, Jennifer ""Jenny"" Upton Landis of Spindale; five grandchildren, Matthew Upton, Clint Upton and wife Chelsea, Ethan Landis, Annie Landis, and Sarah Landis; and three great grandchildren, Kain, Kye, Dylan Upton.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 413 Polkville Road, Shelby NC 28150, with Pastor Jim Davidson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Maranatha Baptist Church, 413 Polkville Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 9, 2020
