Teresa Renee Wiggins Cleary, 62 of Ross Drive, Lawndale passed away, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born February 19, 1957 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late John Wiggins and Oveida Goins Wiggins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, David Cleary and two sisters, Pat Chapman and Kay Engle.
Survivors include a son, Ricky Cleary of Lawndale; a daughter, Denise Keller and boyfriend, Brian Hug of Fallston; son-in-law, Dallas Keller; boyfriend, Floyd Williams, Jr.; brother, Mike Wiggins; two sisters, Joan Greene and husband, Wayne and Vickie Isler; seven grandchildren, Aaron Cleary, Allyssa Givens and husband, Jeremy, Paige Keller and boyfriend, Mason Beam, Rayna Keller, Kylee Cleary, Graycie Greene and Sadie Painter and boyfriend, Avery Monteith; two great-grandchildren, Patrick Beam and Adalynn Monteith.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 4, 2019