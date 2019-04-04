Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Cleary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Cleary


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teresa Cleary Obituary
Teresa Renee Wiggins Cleary, 62 of Ross Drive, Lawndale passed away, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.

Born February 19, 1957 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late John Wiggins and Oveida Goins Wiggins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, David Cleary and two sisters, Pat Chapman and Kay Engle.

Survivors include a son, Ricky Cleary of Lawndale; a daughter, Denise Keller and boyfriend, Brian Hug of Fallston; son-in-law, Dallas Keller; boyfriend, Floyd Williams, Jr.; brother, Mike Wiggins; two sisters, Joan Greene and husband, Wayne and Vickie Isler; seven grandchildren, Aaron Cleary, Allyssa Givens and husband, Jeremy, Paige Keller and boyfriend, Mason Beam, Rayna Keller, Kylee Cleary, Graycie Greene and Sadie Painter and boyfriend, Avery Monteith; two great-grandchildren, Patrick Beam and Adalynn Monteith.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now