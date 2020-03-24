|
MOORESBORO - Teresa Ann Hamrick, 62, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of Bobby "Joe" and Elizabeth Patterson Hamrick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Hamrick.
Teresa is survived by her daughters, Heather Bratton of Mooresboro and Stephanie Elkout and husband Ayman of Boiling Springs; son, Brandon Godfrey of Mooresboro; and grandchildren, Tristen, Jada, Kadin, Isaella, Zaid, Maddox, Layth, Zoey and Payton.
A private family visitation will be held at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, followed by a private family
graveside service at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kevin Hamrick officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 24, 2020