Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Hamrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Hamrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Hamrick Obituary
MOORESBORO - Teresa Ann Hamrick, 62, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of Bobby "Joe" and Elizabeth Patterson Hamrick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Hamrick.

Teresa is survived by her daughters, Heather Bratton of Mooresboro and Stephanie Elkout and husband Ayman of Boiling Springs; son, Brandon Godfrey of Mooresboro; and grandchildren, Tristen, Jada, Kadin, Isaella, Zaid, Maddox, Layth, Zoey and Payton.

A private family visitation will be held at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, followed by a private family
graveside service at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kevin Hamrick officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -