Teresa Sue Helms
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Sue Helms, 68, of Lawndale, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.
Born in Cleveland County, on October 25, 1951, she was a daughter of Vergie Bingham Helms of Lawndale and the late William "Bill Reese Helms, Sr. Teresa was a graduate of Burns High School and then attended nursing school in Charlotte to obtain her RN. She would work as a RN for over forty years until her loss of vision made her retire. Teresa loved the beach and she and her sister would make many weekend trips to the beach.
In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her brother, Billy Helms and sister, Jan Helms.
In addition to her mother she is survived by a nephew Alan Dedmon and girlfriend, Tina Stallings, and two great nephews, Alec and Gavin Dedmon.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Blanton and Rev. Travis Mull officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved