Teresa Sue Helms, 68, of Lawndale, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.
Born in Cleveland County, on October 25, 1951, she was a daughter of Vergie Bingham Helms of Lawndale and the late William "Bill Reese Helms, Sr. Teresa was a graduate of Burns High School and then attended nursing school in Charlotte to obtain her RN. She would work as a RN for over forty years until her loss of vision made her retire. Teresa loved the beach and she and her sister would make many weekend trips to the beach.
In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her brother, Billy Helms and sister, Jan Helms.
In addition to her mother she is survived by a nephew Alan Dedmon and girlfriend, Tina Stallings, and two great nephews, Alec and Gavin Dedmon.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Blanton and Rev. Travis Mull officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 14, 2020.