Teresa Thompson
1965 - 2020
SHELBY - Teresa Thompson, 55, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born on September 10, 1965 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Robert Freeman and the late Jennie Thompson Freeman.

The funeral service for Ms. Thompson will be private. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM with a reception of friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM. The family will be meeting at 120 Kim Drive Grover, NC.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
NOV
12
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
