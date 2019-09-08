|
Ms. Terri Colquitt-Howell, 51 of 1817 Powerline Drive Shelby, NC departed this life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. She was born on May 21, 1968 in Cleveland County, NC to the late George Samuel Colquitt, Sr. and Shirley Rankin Colquitt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 8, 2019