More Obituaries for Terri Hoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Hoy

Terri Hoy Obituary
Terri Keller Hoy, 44, of Columbia, SC died February 19, 2020 at her home.

Born March 23, 1975 in Jacksonville, NC, Terri was the daughter of Darrell Lynn Keller and Pam Keller of Kings Mountain, NC. She graduated from Erskine College in 1997 with degrees in English and Biology.

Terri is survived by her husband, John Daniel Hoy, her children Matthew Rhys Hoy and Samuel Alexander Hoy, her parents, and siblings Darrell Keller, Jr. (Lynn) of Shelby, NC and Mary Grace Keller of Kings Mountain, NC, and a "not-so-tough" cat, Dewey.

One of her proudest accomplishments is that she donated blood and platelets very regularly to the American Red Cross, with well over 200 units of blood given over her lifetime. Donations can be made in her memory to the American Red Cross.

SC Cremation Society is assisting the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2020
