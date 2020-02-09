|
CHERRYVILLE - Mr. Terry R. Fisher, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Terry was born on November 8, 1946 in Duncan, Oklahoma a son of the late Allen Fisher and Helen Cody Fisher. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cherryville where he was on the C.A.R.E. Team and served as an usher. Terry was the first manager of the Cherryville ABC Store serving in that capacity for 30 years and continued to work part time. He also worked part time at Houser Drug in Cherryville. Terry also served on the Board for the Cherryville Little Theater since its beginning and was currently the treasurer. He also was a current Board Member and past president of the Cherryville Chamber of Commerce and received the Chamber Member of the Year Award in 2017. Terry also served in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Janet Ivester Fisher of the home; two daughters, Carol Fisher Atkins and husband, Frank of Kennesaw, Georgia; Rebecca Fisher of Cherryville; two granddaughters, Megan Batchler of Blacksburg, SC and Thea Teague of Cherryville and a sister, Debbie Fisher Peeler of Cherryville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Bill Lowe officiating.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 107 W. Academy Street, Cherryville, NC 28021 or to the Cherryville Little Theater, PO Box 412, Cherryville, NC 28021.
