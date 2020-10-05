1/1
Thad Royster
FALLSTON- Jonathan Thad "Thud" Royster, age 46, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Caromont Regional in Gastonia. Born on May 30, 1974 he was the son of Terry Washburn Royster of Lattimore and the late John Thomas Royster. Thad was a 1992 graduate of Crest High School and earned a machinist degree at Isothermal Community College. He was a carpenter by trade and employed by Cleveland Community College as an instructor of carpentry. Thad was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved riding his Harley and was a member of the Cleveland County Independent Bikers. He was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church. Thad was a family man and friend to all. In addition to his father, Thad is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dietz and Elizabeth Washburn, and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Inez Royster.
In addition to his mother, Thad is survived by his wife of 23 years, Alysia Bolick Royster of the home; a daughter, Erika Ava Royster; two brothers, Trent Royster (Heather) of Fallston and Tyler Royster (Julie) of Polkville; nephews, Brody and Rhett Royster; niece Claire Royster; and lifetime friend, Wes Upton of Fallston.
A private service will be held. Mr. Royster will be in repose on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm for anyone who would like to sign the guest book, the family will not be at the funeral home at this time.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials can be made to: College Fund for Erika Royster, 2640 Royster Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.


Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 5, 2020.
October 4, 2020
This news of Thad has saddens our hearts. Somethings we just don’t understand.
Thad was a man of character, a loving son, brother, husband and Dad.
We pray for his precious family and know one day when it is our turn to pass we will meet Thad with other loved ones and our Lord Jesus!!
Reg and June Jensen
Family
October 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about Thad's passing. Rodney and I send our love and prayers for all of you during this time. I know the Lord will hold you close during this time.
Danette Williamson Wesson
Friend
October 4, 2020
Prayers for your family
Vic and Nicole Smith
Friend
October 4, 2020
Our prays are with they family.
Skeeter ramsey
Friend
October 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy, love, and prayers to all the family during this time of grief. We are shocked and profoundly hurt at the loss of this amazing man. A true sportsman and adventurer who respected all living creatures. Loving and devoted son, husband and father who will be missed forever. A faithful friend and man of God who serves as an example to all of us. We have personally felt his love, kindness and generosity and are so blessed to have known him. We rest on the promise from God that we will see him again in heaven one day. Rest in peace good and faithful servant. Till we meet again.
Paul and Amy Oriente
October 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Thad’s passing. He was a good man and down to earth. I’ve rode motorcycles with him and known him for a long time. I hope that God’s hands will wrap around you all and give you comfort.
Thad Cook
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss . I did not know Thad, but I grew up with his father , Tommy, and we both attended Fallston Baptist Church
together. My thoughts and prayers are with you in the days ahead. May God give you his peace and comfort in the days ahead and hold you close in his loving arms.
Jo Wortman Crews
Friend
October 4, 2020
To all of Thads family so sorry . Thad and his cousin and friends would gather here with my sons watch tv play cards and cook out just have a good time . Thad and all were well adjusted young men . I was proud to have them at my house . Thad came by to see us before his surgery just to say hi , he talked about how he and his daughter hunted and spent time together she was the light of his life . Rest easy Thud you will be missed .
Jackie Gold
Friend
October 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you It's a Tragic loss and my heart breaks for you All especially Erika
ML&R
Trina Graham
October 4, 2020
Prayers for the Roster family. You're in our thoughts and prayers. I've known Thad, and his brothers Trent and Tyler since we were kids. Was shocked and saddened to hear of his passing.
Brian Collier
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Thud was a good friend and a good man..He will be missed by many..
Kenny Paxton
Friend
October 4, 2020
Prayers for the Royster family. So sorry for your loss! Love You!
Melinda McAlister
Friend
October 4, 2020
Praying that your memories will comfort you.
Ron and Judy Franks
Friend
October 4, 2020
Prayers for the Royster family. I’ve known them for a long time. Fly high Thad. U will be missed. Say hello to ur dad for us. He was a great man also. God bless u and ur family always and thru this tough time. R.I.P Thad. We love u
Sam Davis
Friend
October 4, 2020
All of Thad's family, My prayers and thoughts are with all of you in the passing of Thad. Lots of family memories....just had a memory of Easter, 1974 with the passing of Tommy's grandfather. Bruce was pastor of Fallston Baptist and we had gone down after church to see family. I remember Tommy reference to Terry and me both being pregnant, and that was Thad. Special thoughts and memories are coming your way. God promises comfort and His presence with us through these hard, sad times. Love you guys....Diane Rabon
Diane Rabon
Friend
