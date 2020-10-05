Thad Royster

FALLSTON- Jonathan Thad "Thud" Royster, age 46, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Caromont Regional in Gastonia. Born on May 30, 1974 he was the son of Terry Washburn Royster of Lattimore and the late John Thomas Royster. Thad was a 1992 graduate of Crest High School and earned a machinist degree at Isothermal Community College. He was a carpenter by trade and employed by Cleveland Community College as an instructor of carpentry. Thad was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved riding his Harley and was a member of the Cleveland County Independent Bikers. He was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church. Thad was a family man and friend to all. In addition to his father, Thad is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dietz and Elizabeth Washburn, and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Inez Royster.
In addition to his mother, Thad is survived by his wife of 23 years, Alysia Bolick Royster of the home; a daughter, Erika Ava Royster; two brothers, Trent Royster (Heather) of Fallston and Tyler Royster (Julie) of Polkville; nephews, Brody and Rhett Royster; niece Claire Royster; and lifetime friend, Wes Upton of Fallston.
A private service will be held. Mr. Royster will be in repose on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm for anyone who would like to sign the guest book, the family will not be at the funeral home at this time.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials can be made to: College Fund for Erika Royster, 2640 Royster Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com