Thad Royster

Our deepest sympathy, love, and prayers to all the family during this time of grief. We are shocked and profoundly hurt at the loss of this amazing man. A true sportsman and adventurer who respected all living creatures. Loving and devoted son, husband and father who will be missed forever. A faithful friend and man of God who serves as an example to all of us. We have personally felt his love, kindness and generosity and are so blessed to have known him. We rest on the promise from God that we will see him again in heaven one day. Rest in peace good and faithful servant. Till we meet again.

Paul and Amy Oriente