|
|
Thelma Mae Sipe Hallman, 94, of Lithia Springs Road, Shelby, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home.
Born in Cleveland County, on January 10, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Grier Franklin Sipe and Cora Mae Dixon Sipe. Thelma was a 1947 graduate of Shelby School of Nursing. She would work for Dr. Robert Jones, Shelby Hospital and was a private duty nurse. Thelma retired from Cleveland Home Health Agency, but she would continue to care for neighbors by visiting them at home and in nursing homes, until her own health began to decline. She was a lifetime member of Ross Grove Baptist Church.
She was also an accomplished watercolor painter and seamstress.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Ray Hallman.
She is survived by a son, Mike Hallman and wife Nancy of Ellenboro; daughter, Libby Eaker and husband, Scott of Shelby; two brothers, Bill Sipe (Brenda) of Kings Mountain and Ed Sipe (Sally) of Rural Hall; three sisters, Nellene Thornburg of Yadkinville, Sue Wilson of Kings Mountain and Norma Atkinson Dye of Clover, SC; four grandchildren, Eskridge Hallman, Lydia Eaker, Rose Toney (Jordan), and Hannah Kale (Jake); a step grandson, Bon Eaker and a great grandchild, Ezra Toney
The family would also like to thank Mrs. Hallman's caregivers, Lydia Eaker, Rhonda Hull, Jan Culbreth and Nakia Laney for all the love and care they provided as well as her Hospice nurses, Cristal Barlow and Gaye Willis.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marcus McGill officiating.
The burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 21, 2019