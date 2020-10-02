Thelma Ruth Wright Hamrick, 87, of Shelby, passed away on September 25, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland, Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County on April 15, 1933, she was a daughter of the late, Everett Lawson Wright and Florence Lucy Eulalia Hoyle Wright. She was a retired cashier and member of Northside Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Horace Dean Hamrick; son, Terry Hamrick; daughter, Beth Hamrick; brother Austin Lee Wright; and sisters, Evelyn W. Norman, Maxine Page, and Rachel Parker.



She is survived by four grandchildren, Melinda Hamrick, Adam Hamrick, Marissa Hamrick, and Spencer Hamrick and a special great niece, Kaley Geer.



The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.



The funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.



The burial will follow the service in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.



