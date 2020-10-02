1/1
Thelma Hamrick
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Ruth Wright Hamrick, 87, of Shelby, passed away on September 25, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland, Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on April 15, 1933, she was a daughter of the late, Everett Lawson Wright and Florence Lucy Eulalia Hoyle Wright. She was a retired cashier and member of Northside Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Horace Dean Hamrick; son, Terry Hamrick; daughter, Beth Hamrick; brother Austin Lee Wright; and sisters, Evelyn W. Norman, Maxine Page, and Rachel Parker.

She is survived by four grandchildren, Melinda Hamrick, Adam Hamrick, Marissa Hamrick, and Spencer Hamrick and a special great niece, Kaley Geer.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.

The burial will follow the service in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved