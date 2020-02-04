Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Thelma Johnson Obituary
Thelma Jeanette Towery Johnson, 88 of N. Morgan Street, Shelby entered into her eternal reward, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.

Born July 23, 1931 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Burton Towery and Zora "Nan" Bowman Towery. Mrs. Johnson attended Temple Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Byers Johnson; a daughter, Patricia Johnson; four brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include five sons, Michael Johnson and wife, Annette of Shelby; Tim Johnson and wife, Judy of Burnsville, Terry Johnson and wife, Gina of Shelby, Danny Johnson and wife, Carolyn of Shelby and Mark Johnson and wife, Peggy of Shelby; a daughter, Kim Johnson of Burlington; ten grandchildren, Wesley Lawson, Brandon Lawson, Brian Johnson, Bret Johnson, Brandon Hernandez, Chris Johnson, Steven Lynch, Brittany Edmunds, Andrea Ledbetter and Taylor Slagle; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Dalton, Tenley, Paige, Tyler, James, Aubrey, Josie, Hannah, Maddie, Caleb, Ethan, Leah, Steven and Mackenzie.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dennis Bean officiating.

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.

Memorials may be made to , 207 Regency Executive Park Drive, Ste 170, Charlotte, NC 28217.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 4, 2020
