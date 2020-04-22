|
|
SHELBY - Thelma Poole Cook Porter, 95, of Shelby, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center, Shelby.
Born in Burke County, NC on October 25, 1924 , she was the daughter of the late Johnnie David Poole and Minnie Earl Poole. She was retired from Doran Yarn. Mrs. Porter was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church where she was a former adult Sunday school class teacher and Keenage Choir Member.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Zollie Cook; second husband, E.P. Porter; three sisters, Vangie Hoyle, Pauline Ledford, and Inez Brackett; four brothers, Johnnie Poole, Howard Poole, Jack Poole, and Carl Poole.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie James of Shelby; a son, Jerry A. Cooke and wife, Wanda of Simpsonville, SC; three grandchildren, Heather Spivey and husband Wesley, Stephen Robert Cooke and Shannon Alford and husband Jarrod; three great grandchildren, Piper Spivey, Brenna and Emerson Cooke and a sister, Mary Lou McCombs of Lawndale.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Cleveland Pines Nursing Center Activities Department, 1404 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 22, 2020