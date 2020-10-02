Reverend Powell was my pastor as a boy. His preaching lit a fire in me at an early age and gave me the inspiration to follow my own calling. I've been a pastor for many years now and have many, many fond memories of Reverend Powell and his ministry. He made a mark in the lives of many people that will not be erased!





Rev. Michael E Herndon

Bowie, Maryland

Rev. Michael E. Herndon

Friend