Theresa Ann Crotts Jones age 70, peacefully left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday night February 28th at her home in Shelby surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.
Theresa grew up in Toluca. She had the opportunity to live near her grandparents, extended family and numerous friends that were like family. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Loree Boyles Crotts.
Theresa was a graduate of Burns High School, Kings Business College and Appalachian State University. She worked at Cleveland Community College, the Cleveland Memorial Library serving the citizens of Cleveland County on the Bookmobile and Cleveland County Schools as a School Social Worker where she had the opportunity to touch many children's lives with her compassion and kindness.
Theresa believed in ""making her own sunshine"" and she did that on her many trips to North Myrtle Beach eventually making that her second home. She loved the beach, shagging and all types of music. She made friends easily and truly enjoyed them all.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Rich Jones.
Theresa is survived by her two daughters Brandee Jones Wright and husband Scott and Lindsey Jones Allen and husband Curtis. Three grandsons that she loved and adored, Lane Allen, Jaxon Wright and Logan Wright; brother Jeffery Crotts and wife Tara; a special Uncle Jack Boyles and wife Mary Sue Boyles; special friends Jenny and Steve Scism, Freddie and Debi Harrill and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3rd from 1:00pm until 2:00 pm at Lafayette Street United Methodist Church.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2:00 pm immediately after the visitation at Lafayette Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tony Owens and Rev. Tim Ware officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Saint Peters United Methodist Church Cemetery, Toluca.
Memorials may be made to the Junior Charity League, Clothing Room, PO box 1324 Shelby, North Carolina 28151.
The Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home of Fallston will serve the Jones family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 1, 2020