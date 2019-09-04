Home

Thomas Byers Obituary
Thomas Calvin "TC" Byers, 83, of 112 Pony Barn Rd. Lawndale, NC passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until noon at the funeral home and at other times at the home of his nephew, Ronnie Byers, 122 Branchwood Circle, Kings Mountain.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 4, 2019
