|
|
Thomas C. Poston, age 89, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Cleveland Pines. Born in Iredell County on November 21, 1929. He was the son of the late Samuel J. Poston and Alma Ruth Hudspeth Poston.
He grew up in Mooresville, NC. After high school graduation, he joined the US Navy and served four years during the Korean Conflict. Tom graduated from Gardner-Webb College and Limestone College. He received a Master's Degree from Appalachian State and an EDS from Western Carolina. He was an elementary school teacher and principal, dean of men at Gardner-Webb College, and in administration at Cleveland Community College. He was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mildred Bridges Poston. He is survived by two daughters, Lou Ann Poston Scates and husband, Doug, and Lydia Poston Sherman and husband, Bill of Boiling Springs; two grandsons, Andy Scates and Clinton Sewell.
Memorial service with Military honors will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Boiling Springs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the Life Enrichment Center.
Memorials can be made to Boiling Springs Baptist Church, 307 S. Main St. Shelby, NC 28152 or Gardner-Webb University, Poston Track & Field Scholarship, PO Box 997, Boiling Springs, NC 28017
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services and Crematory
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 14, 2019