|
|
SHELBY - Thomas "Tommy" Griffin, 57, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Marshall and Beulah Thomas Griffin. Tommy was a member of Faith Baptist Church, where he served as an usher, and on the security detail. He had a love for hunting and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tammy Pruett Griffin, of the home; sons, Kevin Griffin and wife Jayme of Mooresboro and Mark Griffin and wife Brittany of Shelby; adopted daughter, Jessica Hamrick and husband Travis of Gaffney; adopted son, Matt Griffin of Shelby; six grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Griffin and wife Brenda of Statesville and Gordon Griffin and wife Emma of Kings Mountain; sister, Lydia Goode and husband Roger of Shelby; and mother-in-law, Joyce Griffin of Shelby.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, with Dr. J. Barry Goodman and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating. The family will receive friends 1:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2738 S. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 18, 2020