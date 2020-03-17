|
Thomas Ronald "Ronnie" Laughlin, 77, of Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover, Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC County, on May 25, 1942, he was the son of the late J.T. Laughlin and Luesenior Champion Laughlin. Ronnie graduated from Piedmont High School. He was proud to have served his country in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Ronnie loved the outdoors and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Spurgeon (Doodle) and Lizzie Digh Laughlin; brothers-in-law, M.A. Fortenbury and Steve Garver; sister-in-law, Betty Laughlin and a niece, Robin Newton.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Laughlin and Rick Laughlin (Lisa); the mother of his children, Brenda Porter Laughlin; brothers and sisters, Farrell Laughlin, Martha Fortenbury, Brenda Garver, Tresa Hovis, Trena Whitaker (Gary), Terry Laughlin (Pam) and Freddie Laughlin (Celeste); grandchildren, Erik, Nick, Brittany, Brandy and Chris and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will he held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Lloyd Hunt officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 17, 2020