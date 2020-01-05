|
Thomas Newton, 75, of Polkville Rd. in Shelby, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Carolinas Healthcare System-Blue Ridge.
Born November 7, 1944 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Willie Marvin Newton and Stella Costner Newton. He was retired from PPG after 41 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Newton and a sister, Martha Ledford.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Loretta McNeilly Newton; two sons, Jeffrey Newton and wife, Susann of Nebo and Joseph Newton and wife, Meranda of Charlotte; a daughter, Denise Smith and husband, Arthur of Golden Valley; a sister, Betty Upton of Belwood and four grandchildren, Alex Newton, Lora Hope, Sarah Smith and Mason Smith.
A graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Ledford officiating.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 5, 2020