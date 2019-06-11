Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
Thomas Webster Obituary
SHELBY - Thomas Major Webster, age 78 of Shelby, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Tina Webster Burke of Florida, Timothy Webster of Colorado, Mark Webster of Shelby, NC, and Toni Gortney (Jay) of Mt. Holly, NC, five grandchildren, Mark Webster II of Cary, NC, Katelyn Wilson (John) of Shelby, NC, Jennifer Martin (Scott) of Casar, NC, William Gortney (Kim) of Mt. Holly, NC, and Roland Gortney of Mt. Holly, NC, six great grandchildren, and a sister, Mary DeGraw of Charlotte, NC.

Born January 1, 1941 in New York, Thomas was the son of the late Major and Lucille Guillard Webster.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on June 11, 2019
