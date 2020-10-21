1/1
Tiffany Ramsey
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Tiffany Francene Ramsey, age 49, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home. Born in Columbus, GA on October 5, 1971 she is the daughter Steven Charles Ramsey and Linda Rhodes Ramsey of Kings Mountain. She loved to sing and sang for many community events. Tiffany worked for Aldersgate United Methodist Church and later with Fleet net in Cherryville. She was very outgoing and loved children and animals and will be remembered as a kind and loving soul who was always willing to help others.

Tiffany was preceded in death by her grandparents Hanford Rhodes, Frances Laskaris, Delbert Ramsey, and Catherine Black, great-grandmother Bessie Fowler and one Aunt Ann Melton.

In addition to her parents Tiffany is survived by her Aunt Donna Stowe and husband Rick of Grover.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Michael Leary officiating.

It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Memorial donations may be made in Tiffany's name to Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory to help defray funeral expense.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved