KINGS MOUNTAIN - Tiffany Francene Ramsey, age 49, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home. Born in Columbus, GA on October 5, 1971 she is the daughter Steven Charles Ramsey and Linda Rhodes Ramsey of Kings Mountain. She loved to sing and sang for many community events. Tiffany worked for Aldersgate United Methodist Church and later with Fleet net in Cherryville. She was very outgoing and loved children and animals and will be remembered as a kind and loving soul who was always willing to help others.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her grandparents Hanford Rhodes, Frances Laskaris, Delbert Ramsey, and Catherine Black, great-grandmother Bessie Fowler and one Aunt Ann Melton.
In addition to her parents Tiffany is survived by her Aunt Donna Stowe and husband Rick of Grover.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Michael Leary officiating.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made in Tiffany's name to Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory to help defray funeral expense.
