Joseph "Tim" Timothy Edwards, 51, of Leger Road, Valdese, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Cleveland County, on February 2, 1969, he was the son of the late Dorothy Merlin Meade.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Mary Elizabeth Mitchem Edwards; three daughters, Lacey Edwards, Jessica Edwards and Hanna Edwards all of Lawndale; five step children, Alysha Parlier of Hickory, Cherl Price of Granite Falls, Eddie Mitchem of Granite Falls, Rachael Mitchem of Hickory and Matthew Mitchem of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Jaylen, Layee, Iris, Patrick, Jacob and Abigail; two brothers, David Edwards and Danny Edwards both of Shelby; his father, Manuel Fredell and wife, Marjorie; a brother,
Ray Fredell of Hickory and sister, Teressa McCarter of Lincolnton.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing, masks will be required while attending services.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church.
The Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church, Lawndale with the Rev. Homer Tessneer officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Elliott Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 30, 2020.