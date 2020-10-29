1/1
Tim Lail
1942 - 2020
SHELBY- Tim Lail, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on September 9, 1942, he was the son of the late Marley McCoy and Virginia Dare Fitch Lail. Tim was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. He worked for Roadway Express as a local driver for a number of years, before retiring. Tim served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed watching Nascar Racing, spending time with his grandchildren, and dirt track racing. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Keith Lail; two sisters, Jewell Lookadoo and Marjorie Newton.
Tim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Greene Lail; a son, Scott Lail and fiancee Amanda Flynn of Grover; a daughter, Shelly Mackall and husband Mark of Fallston; five grandchildren, Jordan Smith and husband Brandon, Bradford Lail, Hayden Lail, Brady Mackall, and Camden Mackall; a great grandson, Graycen Smith; a sister, Marlie Dean Warlick of Belwood; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. David Philbeck officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Mr. Lail will lie in repose on Friday from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to; The American Heart Association,7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75231.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Reposing
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
October 28, 2020
Margaret, Scott, Shelly and families,
We are so, so sorry for your loss. Tim was a wonderful person, and will be sorely missed. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Wayne and Linda
Morrison
Friend
October 28, 2020
I am so sorry! My heart is truly saddened by this news. He was a great person and will be greatly missed by all. With sincere sympathy, Love Karen.
Karen Holcomb-Beasley
Neighbor
