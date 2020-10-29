SHELBY- Tim Lail, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on September 9, 1942, he was the son of the late Marley McCoy and Virginia Dare Fitch Lail. Tim was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. He worked for Roadway Express as a local driver for a number of years, before retiring. Tim served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed watching Nascar Racing, spending time with his grandchildren, and dirt track racing. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Keith Lail; two sisters, Jewell Lookadoo and Marjorie Newton.
Tim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Greene Lail; a son, Scott Lail and fiancee Amanda Flynn of Grover; a daughter, Shelly Mackall and husband Mark of Fallston; five grandchildren, Jordan Smith and husband Brandon, Bradford Lail, Hayden Lail, Brady Mackall, and Camden Mackall; a great grandson, Graycen Smith; a sister, Marlie Dean Warlick of Belwood; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. David Philbeck officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Mr. Lail will lie in repose on Friday from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to; The American Heart Association
,7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75231.
