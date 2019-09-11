|
GROVER - Timmy Lee (Tim) Allen, 60, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte.
Tim was born in Cleveland County on August 29, 1959 to the late Grady Lee Allen and Sara Camp Allen. Tim Graduated from Crest High School and worked for the Cleveland County School System. He touched so many children's lives with his kindness and wisdom. He fought a great battle the last seven months waiting for a new heart. As said by his son, ?You have been through this before, you had this, but God had bigger and better plans for you. He needed the perfect man that I have looked up to". Tim will be missed by so many and his memory will live in our hearts forever. Rest well and we will see you soon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Allen of Grover; sons, Andrew Lee Allen of Grover, Patrick Ray Allen and wife Alexa of Crestview, Fl; a daughter, Amy Ray Wallace and husband Bo of Asheville, NC; a sister, Terry Pruitt of Grover; 2 grandchildren, Grace Pearson and Jaxton Allen.
Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 818 McGowan Rd, Shelby, NC 28150.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM following the visitation with Reverend Fr. Michael Kottar officiating.
Burial will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in honor of Mr. Timmy Allen visit AtriumHealthFoundation.org/Tribute and select "Heart Transplant Patient Special Needs Fund" on the linked donation form found on that page. For questions, contact Atrium Health Foundation 704-355-4048
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 11, 2019