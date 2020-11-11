GASTONIA - Timothy Byron Guyton, 52, died Novemeber 5th, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Mable Lene Guyton.
Timothy was a 1987 graduate of Kings Mountain High School and was employed by Goodwill Industries in Charlotte.
Funeral Services will be held from 1 to 3pm, Wednesday at Rosadale Funeral Chapel, 220 South Broad Street, Gastonia.
Burial will take place at Adams Chapel Cemetery.
Funeral Services provided by Donnell Gill Funeral Service Licensee.
