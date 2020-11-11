1/1
Timothy Guyton
GASTONIA - Timothy Byron Guyton, 52, died Novemeber 5th, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Mable Lene Guyton.

Timothy was a 1987 graduate of Kings Mountain High School and was employed by Goodwill Industries in Charlotte.

Funeral Services will be held from 1 to 3pm, Wednesday at Rosadale Funeral Chapel, 220 South Broad Street, Gastonia.

Burial will take place at Adams Chapel Cemetery.

Funeral Services provided by Donnell Gill Funeral Service Licensee.

Online Condolences at jwgill.com

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
Funeral services provided by
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 215-6883
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 10, 2020
He fought a good fight
Be Blessed
John Houze
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie A Webber
Family
