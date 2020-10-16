1/1
Timothy Hoppes
1963 - 2020
SHELBY - Timothy David Hoppes, 57,of Shelby , passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Cleveland County, on February 26, 1963, he was the son of Barbara Champion Hoppes of Shelby and the late Nelson David Hoppes. He was a member of Union Baptist Church and was retired from Morris Scrap Metal.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of thirty eight years, Lisa Ann Webb Hoppes; daughter, Brittney Hoppes of Shelby; granddaughter, Lilley Ann Hoppes of Shelby; three brothers, Bobby Hoppes, Nelson Hoppes and wife Whitney, and Michael Hoppes all of Shelby; two nephews, Eli Hoppes and Tucker Hoppes both of Shelby; niece, Avery Hoppes of Shelby; special friend, Erika Hoyle of Bostic.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Michael Shumate and Rev. Allen Davis, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
