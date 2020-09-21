Timothy Alan Saylor, 62, a native of Gaston Co, NC, passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln.
He was born April 22, 1958, son of Jewell Fugate Saylor and the late James Dorsel Saylor.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his grand-daughter, Leighton Saylor; sister, Peggy Saylor; and son-in-law, Floyd Collins.
Timothy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marlene Saylor; son, Jeff Saylor and wife Sonja; daughters, Susan Collins and Amanda Saylor; brother, Monte Saylor; sister, Yvonne Norwood; grandchildren, Preston Saylor, Anna Collins, Thomas Collins, Odessa Collins, Brittany Winchester, Christina Stamper and Steven Stamper; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Bobby Hildebrand, will be held 3 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1st Free Will Baptist of Stanley - 402 Hovis Rd, Stanley, NC 28164.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
