1/1
Timothy Schaap
1950 - 2020
Timothy F. Schaap, 70, of Gastonia, passed away December 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 16, 1950 in Michigan to the late Jay Ervin Schaap and Jane Boyce Schaap.

Tim was a successful business owner who later went into sales. He truly loved the work he performed and those whom he worked around. He also was a loving husband, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Kempker.

He is survived by his wife, Eve Knowles Schaap; brothers, David of Georgia, Peter of Colorado, Dan and wife Karen of Georgia, brothers and sisters-in-law, Fritz Kempker of Georgia, Tom Knowles and wife Susan of North Carolina, and Kimberly Knowles of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at First ARP Church of Gastonia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Welcome Center of the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First ARP Church of Gastonia, 317 S. Chester St., Gastonia, NC 28052 or the Lymphoma Association at www.lls.org.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First ARP Church Welcome Center
DEC
6
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First ARP Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
