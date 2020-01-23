Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
New Life Christian Church in Kings Mountain
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
New Life Christian Church in Kings Mountain
1962 - 2020
Timothy Smith Obituary
GROVER - Timothy Smith, 58, of 115 Yoda Drive Grover, NC passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Testa Family Hopsice House in Kings Mountain.

He was born in Cleveland County on January 13, 1962 to Maggie Leslie Smith and the late Willie P. Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Life Christian Church in Kings Mountain. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. and additionally on Friday at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel until 8 p.m.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 23, 2020
