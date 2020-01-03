|
MOORESBORO, NC- Tina Renee McMurry Barnes, 62, of 2760 McCraw Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC.
Born in Gastonia, NC, she was the loving and faithful wife of Ronnie "Blackie" Barnes for 43 years and daughter of Minnie Lou Horton Dimond of Gaffney and the late David Jerome McMurry. She was a graduate of Crest High School and retired as a veterinarian assistant with the Boiling Springs Animal Clinic. She loved her family, all animals, especially horses, loved barrel racing, decorating, gardening and the beach. She was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and an active member of Lavonia Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a daughter, Crissy Barnes Blanton and husband, David of Mooresboro, NC; a brother, Matthew McMurry and wife, Val of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Jessa Blanton, Rosie Blanton and Mary Blanton; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tripp Biggerstaff, Rev. David Slatton and Rev. David Blanton officiating.
Memorials may be made to: Lavonia Baptist Church, 2841 Camps Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 3, 2020