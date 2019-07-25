Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tirand Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tirand Norris


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tirand Norris Obituary
SHELBY - Anteaus Tirand Norris, 40, of 300 Willow Lane Shelby, NC passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

He was born on July 17, 1979 in Cleveland County, NC to Charles Carnell Norris and Janie Coleman Hoey.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Claude London officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church and other times at the home of his brother,

Nicolas Norris, 1605 Spangler Drive Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.