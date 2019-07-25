|
SHELBY - Anteaus Tirand Norris, 40, of 300 Willow Lane Shelby, NC passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
He was born on July 17, 1979 in Cleveland County, NC to Charles Carnell Norris and Janie Coleman Hoey.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Claude London officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church and other times at the home of his brother,
Nicolas Norris, 1605 Spangler Drive Shelby.
Published in Shelby Star on July 25, 2019