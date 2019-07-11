|
|
GROVER - Thomas James "TJ" Baumgardner, 33, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Born in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late Homer Thomas Baumgardner III, and Jennifer Ivey Baumgardner.
TJ was a foreman with Asphalt Paving of Shelby, had a great sense of humor, and a big giving heart. He enjoyed the outdoors, searching for shells on the beach, and restoring his Chevrolet. He was a loving and dedicated father, who in death, gave the give of life, thru organ donation.
He is survived by his fiancée, Michelle Wilson; son, Brandon Lee Baumgardner, both of the home; brother, Homer Thomas Baumgardner IV, and wife Mandy of Belmont; and grandparents, Jim and Joanne Ivey of Lincolnton, Homer Thomas Baumgardner II and wife Sandra of Cherryville, and Linda Beaver of Myrtle Beach.
A memorial service will be held 1pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremations, & Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 11, 2019